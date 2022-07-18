Hurricane Estelle will cause intense rains for Sinaloa and very strong in Guanajuato and Sonora

For this Monday, Hurricane Estelle It will cause intense rains for Sinaloa and very strong in Guanajuato and Sonora.

According to the Conagua National Meteorological System, it is also expected heavy rains in towns of Aguascalientes, Chiapas, Chihuahua, Durango, Guerrero, Jalisco, Nayarit, Oaxaca, Querétaro, Veracruz and Zacatecas; intervals of showers in Baja California Sur, Campeche, Mexico City, Colima, State of Mexico, Hidalgo, Michoacán, Morelos, Puebla, Quintana Roo, Tabasco, Tlaxcala and Yucatán, and isolated rains in Baja California, Coahuila, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosi and Tamaulipas.

Also, it is predicted winds with gusts of 60 to 70 kilometers per hour (km/h) and waves of 2.5 to 4 meters (m) high on the coast of Baja California Sur; gusts of 50 to 60 km/h with waves of 1.5 to 2.5 m in height on the coasts of Colima, Jalisco, Nayarit and Sinaloa, and gusts of 50 to 60 km/h on the coasts of Campeche, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Durango, Nuevo León, the coast of Quintana Roo, San Luis Potosí, Sonora, Tamaulipas, the coasts of Yucatán and Zacatecas.

Rainfall could be with electrical discharges, strong winds and possible hailstorms; also generate landslides, increase in the levels of rivers and streams, overflows and floods in low-lying areas, for which the population is urged to heed the warnings of the National Meteorological Service, the National Water Commission, and follow the indications of the state and municipal Civil Protection authorities. Maritime navigation in the vicinity of the system is called to take extreme precautions due to conditions of strong winds and high waves.

The rains and winds will be caused by Hurricane Estelle, which will move to the south of Baja California Sur, in interaction with the Mexican monsoon; a low pressure channel that will extend from the west to the center of Mexico, in combination with the entry of moisture from both oceans and by Tropical Wave Number 13 that will cross the Yucatan Peninsula and gradually interact with a low pressure channel over the southeast of the country.

In the afternoon hot to very hot weather will prevail in the Northwest, North, and Northeast of the Mexican Republic, with maximum temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius in Baja California and Sonora; from 40 to 45 degrees Celsius in Campeche, Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas; from 35 to 40 degrees Celsius in Baja California Sur, Chiapas, Chihuahua, Durango, Nayarit, Quintana Roo, San Luis Potosí, Sinaloa, Tabasco, Veracruz and Yucatán, and from 30 to 35 degrees Celsius in Colima, Guerrero, Jalisco, Oaxaca, the southwest of Puebla and Zacatecas.

Forecast for the Valley of Mexico

In the Valley of Mexico, cloudy skies and a warm environment are expected, as well as electric shocks, hail and an easterly wind from 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of up to 45 km/h in storm areas.

In Mexico City, a minimum temperature of 12 to 14 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 22 to 24 degrees Celsius is expected, and in Toluca, State of Mexico, a minimum of 8 to 10 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 19 to 21 degrees Celsius.

