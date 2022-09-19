Hurricane Fiona forces the suspension of commercial flights to and from the DR

Some 15 commercial flights have been canceled by the Las Américas International Airport (AILA) and other terminals due to the imminent passage through the national territory of Hurricane Fiona, according to the company Aeropuertos Dominicanos XXI Aerodom.

The suspended flights left for the city of Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Tortola, Panama, Providenciales, Maracaibo, Colombia or San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The suspensions also affected JetBlue’s operations to San Juan, Puerto Rico, which had to suspend its two flights departing from the airport terminal to the Luis Muñoz Marín airport in San Juan.

In addition, according to the report of Dominican Airports XXI Aerodom, several flight operations to the Caribbean islands were also canceled by the AILA and the Joaquín Balaguer airport in El Higüero as a result of bad weather.

According to reports, four flights from the airlines Air Century and Sunrise Airways, which make connections from that terminal to the city of San Juan, Puerto Rico and vice versa, were canceled due to Higuero.

Meanwhile, leaving the Las Américas airport at least eleven operations have been affected, including Skyhigh, Intercaribean, Aircaraibes, JetBlue, Frontier and UPS airlines, the latter is dedicated to the transport of cargo between the Dominican Republic, Miami and Puerto Rich.

Several of the airlines that suspended their flights, some make daily and weekly routes to Caribbean islands, which are located on the same route as the atmospheric phenomenon and due to preventive measures, their flights have been canceled.

Given the passage of the phenomenon, on the island of Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, the airport and Civil Aviation authorities of both countries have adopted preventive measures due to the passage of the hurricane that last night presented sustainable winds of 140 kilometers per hour.

Aerodom recommends users to contact their flight service providers by telephone, social networks or other ways to find out about the status of their flight before leaving the airport in order to avoid mishaps; They also activated their Contingency Plan Against Hurricanes and reported that in the face of the passage of the natural phenomenon, a series of preventive measures are being adopted at the Las Américas terminal and other airports under concession by that company.

Among the preventive actions that will be developed are the identification of vulnerable areas, anchoring of light aircraft, maintenance programs and cleaning of filters, roofs and drains; lifting and removal of debris.

He also explained that they are proceeding to prune the trees and activate the Hurricane Command.