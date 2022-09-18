hurricane warning in Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico, with a hurricane warning by Fiona 3:18

(CNN Spanish) — A hurricane warning has been issued for Puerto Rico and a hurricane watch for the US Virgin Islands, according to the most recent 11 am ET update from the National Hurricane Center. A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area and is generally issued 36 hours before the anticipated first appearance of tropical storm force winds, conditions that make external preparations difficult or dangerous, according to the hurricane center. Preparations to protect life and property must be completed quickly, they added.

Hurricane watches were issued for parts of the Dominican Republic on Saturday, as a way to warn of the possible development of a hurricane (with sustained winds of at least 120 kilometers per hour) sometime this weekend.

“Fiona is likely to be at or near hurricane strength as it approaches Puerto Rico on Sunday,” the hurricane center said. “If Fiona becomes better organized today, then additional increases to the intensity forecast are possible later today.”

Data from the Air Force Reserve and NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that Fiona’s center has reformed further to the east and is now about 1,300 miles southeast of St. Croix. Fiona remains a tropical storm with sustained winds of 60 mph. The storm has decreased its forward speed from 20 km/h to 12 km/h as it moves across the northern Caribbean Sea. The storm is expected to continue its westward track today before turning to the northwest on Sunday night.

Fiona is now forecast to track closer to or over Puerto Rico on Sunday night according to the latest forecast track update, this is a slight shift to the east from the previous track. The hurricane center warns that there is still uncertainty in the near-term forecast as the storm continues to reorganize over the Caribbean Sea.

After Fiona passes northern Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and the Turks and Caicos Islands early next week, it is forecast to strengthen further and could become a Category 2 hurricane by Wednesday.

Tropical Storm Fiona forms in the Atlantic 0:45

Fiona strengthened into a tropical storm over the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday, before moving into the eastern Caribbean on Friday.

Concern about flash flooding and landslides

Heavy rain from Fiona could lead to flooding and mudslides this weekend.

“These rains are likely to produce flash and urban flooding, along with landslides in areas where the terrain is higher, particularly in southern and eastern Puerto Rico and eastern Dominican Republic,” the hurricane center said.

Coastal flooding is also possible in other parts of Puerto Rico, as well as the US Virgin Islands, according to the hurricane center.

Here is the amount of rain expected in each location, according to the hurricane center:

• Leeward Islands, including Guadeloupe, and the northern Windward Islands: 50 to 100 millimeters above what they have already received.

• British and US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico: from 100 to 150 millimeters, with isolated areas where a fall of about 250 millimeters is possible.

• Puerto Rico: 127 to 250 millimeters, with possible isolated areas of 400 millimeters.

• Dominican Republic: 100 to 200 millimeters, with isolated areas with a possibility of about 300 millimeters, particularly on the eastern coast.

• Haiti: 25 to 76 millimeters, with isolated maximum totals of 100 millimeters.

• Turks and Caicos Islands: 100 to 250 millimeters.