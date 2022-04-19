“I always dreamed of qualifying a team for a World Cup”
Pedro Antonio Troglio, that is the name that has sounded the most to take the reins of the Honduran national team after the departure of Hernán “Bolillo” Gómez.
The Argentine coach was left without a job after resigning from San Lorenzo after being eliminated in the Argentine Cup and not winning a single match in the local tournament with the Cyclone.
Troglio is one of the names that manages to lead the Bicolor, mostly because of his experience in the National League where he managed to win four titles in a row with Olimpia.
Pedro spoke about the possibility of coming to the Honduran national team in an interview with ESPN’s F-Team. The coach did not hide his desire to lead the “H”.
“Honestly, I don’t have anything concrete. It would be unfair to say, they named me, but I always dreamed of qualifying and participating in a World Cup with a national team like it was my turn as a player, ”he began by saying.
And he added: “Of course I would also be interested in knowing Honduran soccer. They have players in Greece, Spain, France, the United States. They name me, but they haven’t called me.”
Pedro Antonio does not forget his time at Olimpia, after winning four titles and entering the club’s history as the only strategist to achieve that feat.
“It was three years in the best team in Honduras and it went very well for me, I came because it was a great opportunity for me and it brought me closer to the family. I am grateful for what I experienced in Honduras”, she analyzed.
It should be remembered that in addition to Pedro Troglio, Reinaldo Rueda, Juan Carlos Osorio and the Honduran Salomón Nazar are the candidates to take the reins of the catracha squad.
The next commitments of Honduras are in the month of June in the League of Nations where it was spliced in group C along with Canada and Curaçao.