“I always dreamed of qualifying a team for a World Cup”

2022-04-19

Pedro Antonio Troglio, that is the name that has sounded the most to take the reins of the Honduran national team after the departure of Hernán “Bolillo” Gómez.

The Argentine coach was left without a job after resigning from San Lorenzo after being eliminated in the Argentine Cup and not winning a single match in the local tournament with the Cyclone.

Troglio is one of the names that manages to lead the Bicolor, mostly because of his experience in the National League where he managed to win four titles in a row with Olimpia.

Pedro spoke about the possibility of coming to the Honduran national team in an interview with ESPN’s F-Team. The coach did not hide his desire to lead the “H”.

“Honestly, I don’t have anything concrete. It would be unfair to say, they named me, but I always dreamed of qualifying and participating in a World Cup with a national team like it was my turn as a player, ”he began by saying.