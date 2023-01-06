I await the call – Fox Sports

Throughout the world there are many talented youth who have several nationalitieswhich means that in soccer they could represent one country or another, and on this occasion Mexico you just To win a forward to Argentinawho even assured that “already” await your call”.

Mexico Y Argentina they have disputed to others players in the past, as was the case with Luka Romero or Santiago Giménezbut this time the three he left victorious with an attacker who plays in the South American country.

Luca Martínez Dupuy chose to represent Mexico

In an interview with ‘Bolavip’, the player from Rosario Central, Luca Martinez Dupuyexpressed openly that he has a lot sweetie to the mexican setWell, they had been looking for him for a while and he liked the interest they showed, so that made him choose them.

“I am 100% committed to Mexico because from so many kilometers away they were the first to notice me and they gave me the opportunitysaid the striker.

Born in San Luis Potosi, Martinez Dupuywhich recovered from a strong injury that kept him away from the fields for a long time, he stated that he has had contact with people from the Mexican teamso he’s looking forward to coming back and having his first call with the team.

“Every time I have to go I am very happy and I promise to give everything, because it was the country that saw me born. Already I have talked to people there And every time I want to return. We will be waiting for the call”, he sentenced.

Inside of the three has been controversy around the Mexican-ArgentinesWell, players like santi gimenez are well received, but with Rogelio Funes Mori there was disagreement.