“I congratulated Insigne. He revealed something about his farewell to Napoli”

There Lazio by Maurizio Sarri wins against Salerno and continues its journey towards the European zone and climbing the rankings. The 0-3 of Salerno obviously bears the signature of Ciro Property who also tonight marked the scoresheet and scored a brace. At the end of the Arechi match, to the microphones of DAZN, spoke of his numbers and also of Lorenzo’s choice Insigne to sign up for the Toronto.

“I thank the team that always puts me in a position to do well. Scoring 140 goals is a great emotion, a great feeling. I am the center forward of the national team, I am European champion. I don’t need to respond to criticism on social media. The match report says that I scored 2 goals in the European Championship, 140 with Lazio, I won the Golden Boot and 3 times the top scorer “.

Insigne Property (Getty Images)

Immobile talks about the future of Insigne

From next season, Ciro Property he will no longer have one of his best friends, Lorenzo, on his doorstep Insigne. The captain of the Naples signed with the Toronto and will leave Serie A: to the microphones of DAZN, Immobile has revealed his message for the current blue captain.

“I congratulated him, it will be a new and different adventure for him and the family. It will be nice for him to compete in a new championship. However, he told me that he aims to finish very well with Napoli “.