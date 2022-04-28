“I couldn’t learn my lines”: This is the disorder that harmed Jennifer Aniston’s career for years

26 Apr 2022 – 11:00 a.m.



The well-known actress of Friends, Jennifer Aniston (53)for years he suffered from a sleep disorder that prevented him from continuing with the routine that allowed him to have a successful career.

It all started when he was 20 years old, and he was confident in his body’s ability to function perfectly, despite the few hours he slept. But when he hit 30, the short nights began to take their toll.

The actress ended up causing a picture of insomnia that complicated their daily routine. “I didn’t have the motivation to do my exercise routine, I didn’t eat right, I had brain fog, I couldn’t learn my lines,” the actress said.

What is insomnia?

While we can all have nights where we can’t fall asleep easily, chances are this isn’t a constant. People who suffer from insomnia, a sleep disorder that could even be chronic, experience changes in their hours of rest, usually triggered by the smallest episodes of stress.

This disorder, historically, has been more observed in young women and men, but recently the possibility that it has a genetic factor has been studied. “Insomnia seems to be hereditary, but it has been an emerging area for 10 years and needs more research,” clinical psychologist Jennifer Martin explained on the Healthline site.

How do I know if I have insomnia?

There are at least three types of manifestations of insomnia in people:

You have trouble falling asleep

You wake up one or more times during the night

You wake up extremely early during the night

These sleep problems occur even though people are extremely tired, after having a hectic day, so it can have certain consequences in the rest of their day.

Due to the lack of rest, it is common for those who suffer from insomnia to have headaches, problems concentrating, a feeling of fatigue or even an upset stomach. In addition, knowing that they cannot sleep may cause them more anxiety, making the condition even worse.