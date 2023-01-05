”I couldn’t let him down…”

2023-01-05

Sergio Aguero He is characterized by his spontaneity and his clear way of saying things, regardless of the consequences. On this occasion, the former striker says that he was about to forget his son after he Argentina win the World Cup in Qatar.

Kun says that everything was very fast and that he had not paid attention to his personal things because he was celebrating the title in style.

It was at that moment that he had a moment of lucidity and remembered, before boarding the plane, that his son was waiting for him in the hotel room. Omen He recounts that he was going to travel with the team back to his country, but that he did not remember that he had his son Benjamin in the bedroom.

“The boys wanted to take me with them to Argentina. They told me to hurry up, that the plane was leaving and I: ‘Come on, let’s go. I presented the passport, everything’. I was going with the National Team and there I remembered that I had my son in the apartment, I couldn’t leave him lying around. I called Benja and told him I was going there. He was so primed that I forgot everything, ha ”, he recounted with a laugh in a direct.