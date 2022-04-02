“I learned to enjoy freedom”: Nicky Jam recalled the years he was in prison

In a recent interview on the Spanish program “El Hormiguero”, Nicky Jam He talked about his single “Ojos Rojos”, his life, his personal relationships and recalled his time in prison and the learning that that dark past left him.

Nicky Jam was calm, in a very good mood, with the desire to do many things and share what he has. He defined himself as a person who cannot be still for what opened a restaurant in Miami, which will soon be based in Medellin (Colombia) and has the desire to open another branch in Madrid (Spain).

He assured that “before he was a little rebellious”, but now what he likes is to laugh with everyone, who believes in second chances and knows that he is the one who makes the money and not the other way around.

After experiencing a severe depression that led him to ruin, to drugs and alcohol, the artist spent three years in jail, “within four walls”, as he himself put it. He was rehabilitated for the year 2007 when he decided to move to Medellín (Colombia), that was how his career, his life, began again.

Nicky Jam humorously said that in prison you also learn good things, “One of the things I learned the most was to enjoy my freedom, because sometimes you’re outside in a park and since you already have it, you don’t know how nice it is, but when you’re inside and they tell you what you have to do and how you have to do it, that’s when you realize that the Freedom is an amazing thing.”

“I also learned that if there is someone who has many years or a life sentence, it is better to stay away from him, because if he knows that you will be released from prison soon, he will do anything so that you stay,” he said between laughs and with some mischief. .

The interviewer Pablo Motos asked him if it is better to be discreet in prison and not attract attention, to which Nicky Jam replied: “I was the clown of the whole world, I’m not going to tell you that I was strong, no, I was scared since I entered , but he joked with everyone, he sang, he improvised. I helped everyone, even when I left people cried because the clown left, do you understand me?

The artist continued reflecting on the human conditions of people who are in prisons: “What happens to the people inside is incredible, because there comes a point where they no longer feel human, they feel like animals. It is time to remind them that it is not like that, that they are human, that we are locked up for having made mistakes, but there are people who are not bad.

He knows that inside, in prison, life is something else, now he values ​​and enjoys his freedom, he also sent a message to focus on the “principles that God teaches you, those principles that they teach you at home.”