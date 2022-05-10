“I repeat. I played with Neymar, Messi and Mbappé but…”

Some time ago, the historic Luis Figo, who at his best came to win the Ballon d’Or, confirmed his position in the debate about who are the greatest footballers in all history.

In a dynamic offered by the unforgettable Rio Ferdinand, the Portuguese legend has been asked to reveal the names of the three players he believes are the best of all time.

And in his ranking he found no place for Lionel Messi, Diego Armando Maradona, Ronaldo Nazário, Zinedine Zidane or Johan Cruyff.

Figo wanted to highlight all that has been achieved by Pelé, who is the only footballer to have won three World Cups. He mentioned the tremendous legacy his compatriot Eusebio has built. And the only modern-day footballer he placed in his ranking was Cristiano Ronaldo.

“TOP 3 of the best footballers of all time? Pele. The other is Eusebio, who is Portuguese. And the third, I choose our friend Cristiano (Ronaldo), who is also Portuguese»replied the UEFA Champions League champion, in statements (2019) published on the Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE channel.

The arguments of your choices? “Pelé for what he meant to his generation and Eusebio too. Cristiano because now he is the best footballer in the world”.

Luis Figo shot short and on foot in an exercise that is usually very complex for other figures in world football. He walked away with the first legend who stood out like no other in the early game, and with the two most important references his country has given.