“I say it. One day, he asked me for an iPhone but…”

He always surprises. Cristiano Ronaldo took this step with cell phone use to his eldest son, teaching an important lesson in the use of technology.

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most famous footballers in the world who is characterized by his independence, because nobody knows more than him what it means to break into the world of football. Remember that he is the winner of 5 Ballons d’Or, going from a poor family to the height of glory.

So, Cristiano Ronaldo has not only impressed us on the pitch, but also as a father. He considers himself to be very strict and concerned about his son Cristiano Jr.’s journey, as he hopes that he can achieve his own achievements and/or that his son will follow in his footsteps as a professional footballer.

He is aware that a life of luxury can lead to the loss of little Cristiano, so he sets certain limits, including the use of the mobile device.

Cristiano Ronaldo Parenting Tools

During an event, the attacker wanted to explain: “My eldest son is about to turn 12 and he always asks me, ‘Daddy, can I have a phone, can I have a phone, can I have a phone? ‘ and I’m like, ‘Christian, you have time! You don’t want your child to become obsessed with technology.”

The popular ‘CR7’ assures that he understands the younger generation, he understands that they are always a step or two ahead. Likewise, he accepts the usefulness of technology, but always with limits and responsibilities.

In 2017, Cristiano Ronaldo gave details of how he turned down his son’s request to teach him that if he wants something, it’s not easy to get it, because he has to earn it.

“One day he asked me for an iPhone to call me, but I said no. If he wants to call me, he has to do it through his grandmother. I want to pass on to my son the idea that it is not easy to get everything he wants. Education is the best I can give you”did he declare.