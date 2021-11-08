“I stole a Batarang from the set!”

All Batman fans dream of having a Batarang, perhaps used on the set of a movie dedicated to the superhero of Gotham. The interpreter of Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot, revealed that he took the special item on the set of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and to use it in a really bizarre way.

During an interview for her new movie coming out on Netflix, check out the trailer for Red Notice, in which she and Ryan Reynolds play two art thieves, the actress was asked if she is as skilled as his real-life character.



“You just reminded me: I’ve been asked numerous times if I’ve ever stolen anything and I only did it once when I was in second grade, and haven’t done it since.” Gadot told a Jake’s Takes. “But it’s actually a lie: you just reminded me that when I was working on ‘Batman vs Superman’ I stole a Batarang… do you know the little bats that Batman throws? I stole it and you know what I’m doing with it? I open the Amazon parcels with that object. So thanks for reminding me. It was a successful theft! “



The image of Wonder Woman which uses a Batarang (used by Ben Affleck’s Batman) to open “Amazon boxes” it’s pretty funny. DC and Warner Bros. have recently confirmed that Wonder Woman 3 is in the works so we will see Gadot again as Diana Prince again directed by the director Patty Jenkins, who has already directed the two previous films. And how would you use a Batarang? After all, the idea of ​​the actress is not bad! Let us know in the comments!