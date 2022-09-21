“I want to be present at Euro 2024”, Cristiano Ronaldo insatiable as ever

Cristiano Ronaldo is still hungry for victories. Despite his complicated club situation, the 37-year-old Manchester United striker continues to see his international future in the best light. So much so that he has just made a big announcement about the follow-up he intends to give to his story with the Portuguese selection.

“My journey is not over yet. You will have to support +Cris+ for a while, said the football superstar, who received the Quinas de Ouro prize for the best scorer of the selections, awarded by the Portuguese Federation (FPF) on Tuesday evening. I want to be present at the World Cup (in Qatar, from November 20 to December 18) and at the Euro (2024) (…). I feel very motivated. My ambition is great. »

The Portuguese’s desire to believe in his ability to remain at the highest level remains strong. It remains to be seen whether whoever will then be in charge of the team will find it appropriate to give the holder of five Ballon d’Or a chance. In two years, Ronaldo will be 39 years old and no one can know in advance what his state of form will be and especially in what situation he will find himself. But the motivation is there.

Returning to Manchester United last year, Cristiano Ronaldo had a complicated start to the 2022-23 season. Relegated to the bench while his departure was mentioned all summer due to the non-qualification of the Red Devils in the Champions League, the former Real Madrid player is content with a few entries into play and does not enter, at least for the moment, not in the game plans of Erik ten Hag, the Mancunian coach. In his desire to see elsewhere, he even offered his services to PSG, who declined the offer, while OM supporters have long dreamed of seeing him arrive.