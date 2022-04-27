“I was ahead of #MeToo by years and got ridiculed for it”

Megan Fox has said that she preempted the feminist movement, especially #MeToo, by a decade before her exposure and received nothing but criticism. The actress declared that she already put uncomfortable topics on the table for the industry. Comments that at that time were dismissed or ridiculed by her colleagues.

In 2017, a movement emerged that denounced the sexual abuse and harassment perpetrated by film producer Harvey Weinstein. Thanks to social networks and the statements of several industry victims, the hashtags #MeToo became popular as a feminist banner that finally got the condemnation of the US executive.

The above also caused the revelation of many other abuses within Hollywood. However, the actress, who was an icon during the first decade of the 2000s, had already mentioned several of these topics before.

“I think I was ahead of the #MeToo movement by almost a decade,” Megan Fox said. “I was always speaking out against some of the abusive, misogynistic, patriarchal things that were going on in Hollywood in 2008 and 2009, long before the people were ready to accept that or tolerate it. And I was actually ridiculed for doing it. I think people have had time to review that, in hindsight.”

Like it or not, thanks to the way she was portrayed on screen by directors like Michael Bay, Fox’s figure was sexualized and turned into a sort of eye candy for the audiences. And the above led to problems and even a “psychological collapse” for the actress.

The co-star of transformers told Glamor UK that for a long time she was intimidated by the way the public looked at her. “I wasn’t allowed to be human, because it was a topic of conversation, gossip and jokes.” Even after starring in movies where women were portrayed as strong, intelligent and independent, critics called her shallow.

Of course it refers to Jennifer’s Body. The black comedy film and gory written by Diablo Cody where he shared the screen with Amanda Seyfried. Regardless of intent and character, in the public eye Fox never ceased to be a sex icon and nothing more. This, coupled with the dismissal of her denouncing comments, resulted in the actress feeling excluded from the feminist movement.

“I’ve never felt fully included in the feminist community and I still think it’s terribly complicated,” she added. “What provokes them is not something they can digest very well. And then that comes back to me, since I get rejected for those reasons. And I just don’t think I was a very compassionate victim.”

Megan Fox argues that she conceived something akin to #MeToo by trying to talk about her “genuinely heartbreaking experiences in a cutthroat misogynistic industry.” Her relationship with filmmaker Michael Bay fractured for a few years because of that. But not because the filmmaker had abused her. But because there came a time when she raised her hand because she felt suffocated at being pigeonholed in Hollywood.

“I don’t think people understand that we’ve gotten to this place where we understand that bullying is bad. Children should not be bullied because eSW leads to self-hatred. And eventually, in some cases, to suicide,” Fox explained. “But then when it comes to a celebrity, that all goes out the window and people spend a lot of their time bullying celebrities.”