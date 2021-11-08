“I work with the psychologist, I envy Sinner for continuity” – Corriere.it

from Gaia Piccardi

The Tuscan, 19, star of the tournament at the Palalido in Milan, comes out of a dark period. Last June he had risked eliminating Djokovic at Roland Garros

“Di Nole, I’m a fan. Watching him is a lesson: at the US Open he was blocked, you could see that he could not express himself, I was struck by his tears after the defeat with Medvedev in the final. Knowing that he too has limits makes us feel good too, a little more human … ». Musetti, 19, n.67 of the ranking, who has been involved in the Next Gen tournament in Milan since Tuesday, has discovered his limits this summer: between his exploits at Roland Garros and the US Open he slipped five outings in the first round. Heartbroken over broken love didn’t help. There is only to rebuild: work in progress.

Next Gen against the best Under 21s offers her redemption, Lorenzo.

«I don’t come from an easy period but the victory with Djere in Paris indoor gave me confidence: for the first time in a long time I felt good on the pitch».

How had it fallen into the hole?

«A set of things that have crossed between tennis and private life. It has been a season of ups and downs, with the lows going on too long. I worked a lot with few results: it’s hard, but you have to be patient ».

Is patience a gift of nature to him or did he have to cultivate it along the way?

“Asking a boy to be patient is asking him the impossible. I had to mature, and I discovered things about myself that I did not know ».

Didn’t he think tennis was an easy thing after having been ahead 7-6 7-6 with Djokovic at the center of Roland Garros?

“No. I have not gone to my head, just not. It’s just that at a certain point I lacked the passion, the spark. And I needed a bath of work and humility ».

«There were two, two games in which I was almost ashamed: with Coria in Winston Salem and with Kuzmanov in Sofia. I lost without fighting: embarrassing … I talked about it with Simone Tartarini, my coach, and together we decided that the only cure was training ».

He also began sessions with a psychologist made available by Fit.

«After the Tokyo Games, yes, we set up the work regularly. It will be a long journey, but it is serving me. The doctor makes me recognize the emotions and things I experience, taking me by the hand. With my parents I have always expressed little, but with the psychologist I immediately opened up and now I know how to appreciate situations that I previously refused: to win by playing badly, for example, to stop pursuing perfection, which does not exist ».

“These are kids’ things, at 19 no one dies. Of course there was affection, but I wouldn’t make a fuss of it. The relationship ended coincided with episodes on the pitch and changes of plans at the last moment: situations that I did not choose and that led me into a negative circle ».

Including Jannik Sinner’s replacement Olympics?

«The program was to play three tournaments on earth, my surface, instead … Who knows if, with those tournaments, the negative period would have been shortened. Of course Tokyo with the public would have been something else but wearing the blue shirt was an emotion ».

He will find her again at the end of November in Turin, in the Davis Cup.

«The first call-up: I am happy and proud to be part of a young and strong team, which can aim for the cup. Bench or field, I will give my contribution ».

Jannik Sinner, who beat her in the derby in Antwerp, is no. 9 of the world. Healthy envy or indifference?

«I’m happy for him, I say it with my heart. Top 10, Atp Finals, he deserves it all. Everyone knew it had potential, but then the results are another stuff. A Jannik I envy the consistency of performance, I am still too fluctuating. But I started having fun again: Milan is a new beginning ».