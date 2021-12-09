Ibrahimovic: “Milan will fight for the Scudetto”

The Swedish champion: “I’ve never won the Golden Ball and the Champions League, but that doesn’t change my qualities. I’m afraid of retiring. And I almost went to Napoli …”

A river in flood, as always. Zlatan Ibrahimovic speaks to Radio Deejay and divides himself between the field, personal reflections and private life. The bitterness for the defeat against Liverpool is still fresh, but the Swedish champion wants to immediately give a shock to the Rossoneri environment: “We are disappointed at the exit from the Champions League, I’m so sorry, but we will fight to win the Scudetto – he assures, presenting also the new book “Adrenalina” -. We will do everything to win it and we will not give up. Failure is the basis for success, we will grow and experience “.

Attack and defense – Zlatan then talks about the style of football he likes: “If I were a referee I wouldn’t whistle so much, because I like duels. In England they let you play – he explains -. Today my relationship with the defenders is calm, before it was a bomb, not I knew if I was losing my temper or if I was calm. Before the defenders attacked me and they had no respect, now it’s different. But there are some older generation defenders that I respect, like Chiellini. I like it when there is a bit of war ‘, so I feel alive “.

Run, Leao! – In Italy, Ibra found a second home: “It is the country that made me what I am today, it is as if it were my second home and I am very grateful”. Now it is he who gives the charge to his teammates: “I have a responsibility, they look at me because I speak on the pitch and in the locker room. They feel protected but they have to take their responsibilities and grow – he says, then dwelling on Leao -. Rafa? He was not running , I tried but I couldn’t find a mental contact with him. I couldn’t but in the preseason he exploded and started alone “.

Awards and trophies – Ballon d’Or and Champions League are the two trophies (individual and team) that he has never won. “I don’t know why they never gave me the Ballon d’Or, I think about playing – he says -. It depends on how you look at things. Messi won the Ballon d’Or, but they say Lewandowski would have deserved it. I have not even won the Champions League, they say I will never win it, but this does not change my career. It does not change my qualities either, also because I have won something … “.

Football and family – Ibra then retraces his beginnings: “Everything I went through built what I am today – he says -. I had no alternatives as a boy and the roads that were there were not good, I concentrated on football and I wanted it at all costs. . In Sweden they saw me as a foreigner and not as a Swede, and this motivated me. In my opinion it is not just a matter of talent. You can become someone even without talent if you have the desire and motivation. It applies to all jobs. ” Then a personal curiosity: “The first message I sent to my wife? I introduced myself not as Ibrahimovic, but with a red Ferrari … When you are young you are more rock’n roll, you take many things you don’t need. Where do I come from. me, having a nice car means being successful. Now I understand that certain things are useless “.

Naples, missed love – Being away from the family, for Zlatan, is very hard: “We have always been together. The program was to go to Naples for four months, win the championship and return to Sweden. I was in America and Raiola told me to return to play in Europe. in Italy. At that moment I watched Maradona’s documentary, the fans were an incredible thing. I had talked to Napoli, but the day I had to sign they sent Ancelotti away. He had convinced me, it was all done. I had talked a lot with he and the day he left I felt so insecure. Then Milan arrived. Things went well and at the end of the season I decided to extend the contract. I hadn’t talked to my wife and I went on passion. withdraw “.

December 9, 2021 (change December 9, 2021 | 13:05)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link