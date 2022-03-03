If the O2 WiFi is slow or not working, this is the solution they offer you

WiFi coverage is one of those problems that can sometimes make us desperate. There may be connection problems, that the speed is lost along the way or that the signal does not reach all corners of our house well. There are several ways to fix this problem. There are solutions such as PLC, WiFi repeaters or signal amplifiers. O2 offers its customers two types of WiFi network amplifiers so that speed problems in your connection disappear.

WIFI amplifier

As its name suggests, the function of an amplifier is to expand coverage, reaching more spaces, improving the signal and preventing it from being saturated. A good solution for have the full power of WiFi in all rooms of your home or office. In this way, the double objective of improving coverage and speed is fulfilled. O2 has two WiFi amplifier models. Both have the same purpose, but have different features and prices.

The classic and the one that Movistar has been offering the longest is the WiFi amplifier, a model that it also makes available to customers of its second brand O2. It is a device with dual band with WiFi AC, with a WiFi signal of 5 GHz and 2.4 GHz and with a gigabit Ethernet port for LAN. Is self-installable and you can configure it yourself without the need for a technician to come to your home. In the box you will find all the necessary cables, as well as the installation guide. It has a price of 60 euros with taxes included with shipping costs of 7.30 euros (VAT included).