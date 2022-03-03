If the O2 WiFi is slow or not working, this is the solution they offer you

Not in all corners of our house we have the same coverage for a wireless connection. On some occasions, the very structure of the house worsens the quality of the network. If you are from O2 and the Wi-Fi does not reach all the rooms in your home or even does not go at the right speed, the operator has this solution available.
WiFi coverage is one of those problems that can sometimes make us desperate. There may be connection problems, that the speed is lost along the way or that the signal does not reach all corners of our house well. There are several ways to fix this problem. There are solutions such as PLC, WiFi repeaters or signal amplifiers. O2 offers its customers two types of WiFi network amplifiers so that speed problems in your connection disappear.
WIFI amplifier
As its name suggests, the function of an amplifier is to expand coverage, reaching more spaces, improving the signal and preventing it from being saturated. A good solution for have the full power of WiFi in all rooms of your home or office. In this way, the double objective of improving coverage and speed is fulfilled. O2 has two WiFi amplifier models. Both have the same purpose, but have different features and prices.
The classic and the one that Movistar has been offering the longest is the WiFi amplifier, a model that it also makes available to customers of its second brand O2. It is a device with dual band with WiFi AC, with a WiFi signal of 5 GHz and 2.4 GHz and with a gigabit Ethernet port for LAN. Is self-installable and you can configure it yourself without the need for a technician to come to your home. In the box you will find all the necessary cables, as well as the installation guide. It has a price of 60 euros with taxes included with shipping costs of 7.30 euros (VAT included).
Smart Wi-Fi 6 Booster
The second model offered by O2 is the Smart WiFi 6. Before deciding on this option, it is important that you check that you have a HGU-router, since it is essential for its operation. It is a more advanced model than the previous one, since it incorporates the Wi-Fi 6 standard and twelve internal antennas for the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands, being compatible with 11b/g/n/a/ac and 11ax standards.
It incorporates automatic auto-configuration on all equipment and has a single network name for your entire home. It has two Ethernet ports, one of them Maximum speed, in addition to offering WPA2 and WPA3 security and Band-Sterring WiFi Roaming functions. It works as a WiFi repeater and as a WiFi access point, with the double functionality available. In addition, it offers more efficient management of connected devices and is optimized for IoT.
The Smart WiFi 6 booster is priced at €129 and you can choose between two options. The first of them is the self-installable option for 129 euros, and the second, the option with installation by €179. In the first case you will have to pay the shipping costs (7.30 euros) and in the second the shipping costs are free.
If you are not very clear about which is the best option for you, in the following image you will be able to appreciate the Main differences Between both.