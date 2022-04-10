If Xavi leaves me out of EL at 25 years old, it ends in blows: Alves

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 09.04.2022 14:17:05





In a controversial decision by DT Xavi Hernandezwho left out of the Europe League to Dani Alves, the Brazilian spoke about the issue and assured that if that had happened a few years ago, the issue would have ended in blows.

“I always understood that life is phases and I know what phase I am in now, closer to the end than the beginning. If he does this to me when I’m 25 years old, maybe we fisted… but now we are here to help the boat and I know that it has hurt him to have to make the decision to leave me out, ”he said in an interview with Mundo Deportivo and Sport.

The South American player was not registered for the 2021-22 season of the Europa Leaguewhere they are playing the quarterfinals against EintrachtFrankfurtand in case they were champions, he would celebrate too.

“Yes, It’s a Barca title. Although it will taste differentif Barça is champion and I’m not inside, the taste will be different… but let Barça be champion”, he added.

Haland doesn’t; mbappe yes

In the last transfer markets they have sounded Erling Haland Y Kylian Mbappe to reinforce several European teams, one of them the culé team, and Alves assured that he would sign the forward of the PSG.

“I wouldn’t throw the rest away. Haland. To be honest, I wouldn’t spend a lot of money on it. In Mbappé yes, but not in Haaland. I’m playing sports director, eh, but I’d bet on Mbappé first. He seems to me more complete in all aspects. If you are going to make a giant investment, you have to do it in the best. If it were up to me, I would bet on Mbappé”, he commented.