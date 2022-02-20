If you have one of these old Apple devices you can earn a lot of money

These vintage Apple devices are still worth a lot of money if you find the right collector.

Old Apple devices have gained a lot of value as collector’s items as many can be considered as historical pieces that revolutionized the market at the time. many of these devices are very hard to find and can be worth a lot of money. Maybe it’s worth rummaging through a closet to find them.

genuine iPhone

probably the most important and iconic device of the modern Apple. The iPhone forever changed the smartphone industry, and it changed Apple, too. Since its launch the company has not stopped growing to become the most valuable technology company in the world.

And a device capable of doing all that has a lot of value. The Original iPhone introduced in 2010 and its launch was very contained, at first it was only available in the US, so the units sold were much lower than those of the following generations. Which also increases the price of the device.

Original iPhones have been sold, in their box and with the original plastic packaging, for $25,000. You won’t get that much, but if you keep an original iPhone in good condition and with its accessories, you can get a lot of money for it.

first generation iPod

Another very important device in the history of Apple. The iPod made the iTunes music store possible and made the apple brand fashionable among young people. Another iconic device from the company that, although it has already been discontinued, maintains a lot of value. Also, like the iPhone, it’s hard to see them outside of the United States.

The price for them depends on their condition, but not long ago someone sold three first-generation iPods with all three available storage options (5GB, 10GB, and 20GB) for $50,000.

Apple SMOOTH

The first computer with a graphical user interface which was put up for sale. LISA’s operating system allowed folders and files to be dragged across the screen and opened by small clicks of the mouse button, something completely revolutionary for the time.

The computer went on sale in 1983 but was not as successful as expected due to its high price. A high price that is still present since Apple LISA have been sold for more than $50,000 to collectors.

macintosh

The Macintosh was released a year after the LISA and solved the price problem by offering lower but affordable specifications for consumers. Is the computer that gives the Mac its name and probably one of the most important in the history of Apple.

It originally cost $2,500 and today you can get that money back with no problem. A true collector’s item which does not reach the top of the Lisa due to its popularity, selling many more.

Apple-1

The crown jewel of apple collectingthe first computer created by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak in a garage from which one of the most important technology companies in the world emerged.

There are very few Apple-1s in the world and some have fetched incredible numbers at auction. Not long ago I know sold an Apple-1 for half a million dollars.

