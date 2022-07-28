News

“If you see one, don’t touch it or eat it”: the warning from the authorities in the US due to the presence of dangerous giant African snails

Photo of Zach Zach32 mins ago
0 28 2 minutes read

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

giant snails

image source, Getty Images

Giant African land snails may seem like slow-moving, harmless animals.

But, in fact, they are “one of the most harmful snails in the world and a potential risk to human health”, according to US authorities who are hunting this invasive species.

“They are dangerous to our health because they carry parasites called lungworms, which can cause meningitis in humans,” Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said at a news conference earlier this month in Pasco County, on the west of the state.

“They consume at least 500 different plants, which makes them a clear threat to our agricultural and natural spaces.”

Source link

Tags
Photo of Zach Zach32 mins ago
0 28 2 minutes read

Related Articles

The US fears that Europe will be divided by the possible shortage of gas

10 mins ago

They are looking for Colombians to work in the US; there are 100 vacancies and salaries of $23 million

21 mins ago

Colombia Extradites Drug Trafficker Nicknamed “Falcón” Who Had Links to Dominican Republic Cartels

43 mins ago

Carlos Lazo already has a Rapid Response Group for his pro-regime caravans in Miami

54 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button