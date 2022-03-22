if you walk like this after 60, it can be a sign

It is a disease that generates dementia, but after the age of 60 it is also necessary to pay attention to some signs, especially in the way you walk

Pay attention to the speed of the walk after i 60 yearsni is very important. If you walk in the way slow it can be a starting signal of Alzheimer’s which as we know is a pathology characterized above all by memory difficulties. If one is associated with this after the age of 60, even one slow walking the risk of getting sick in old age can be doubled.

About 50 million of people living their lives suffering from dementia and unfortunately the figure is destined to triple in 30 years. The rate of mortality it is higher for people with MCR. A study was conducted on 50,000 subjects in an age group equal to or greater than 60 years with the motor cognitive risksaid MCRin 15 studies. However, further analyzes will be needed before theMCR is ready to use.

The study found that subjects suffering from MCR were doubly exposed to the risk of Alzheimer’s. Much more exposed to even a cognitive impairment with difficulty in assimilating new information, learning and remembering compared to subjects not affected by motor cognitive risk.

Both the risk of falls that of mortality they were superior to those who were not affected by MCR. However, research has not yet established whether it is theMCR cause these results or is it just a risk factor.

It is essential to keep the motor cognitive risk along with the problems of memory that manifest themselves. Even the level ofinstruction and the band of age play an important role. Added to this is a past characterized by problems cardiac, depression, stroke.

Plasma biomarker analysis could improve the accuracy of Alzheimer’s diagnosis https://t.co/Pp4zFYOETA pic.twitter.com/ZQqZtmGF8J – Alzheimer Riese (@AlzheimerRiese) March 22, 2022

>>> SOURCE