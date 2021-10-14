In a few days, Italian viewers of A life they will greet the young man forever Ildefonso Cortes, the husband of Fireplace Pasamar (Aria Bedmar). Overwhelmed by the scandal linked to the discovery of the mutilation he suffered in the war, the man will decide to end it, effectively giving the possibility to his wife to have a new future alongside his beloved Maite Zaldua (Ylenia Baglietto).

It was to play the character Cisco Lara, which we of Soap TV we met to ask him a few questions about his experience on the soap. The interview was carried out with the collaboration of Sante Cossentino for MassMedia Comunicazione.

One Life: Tv Soap interviews Cisco Lara (Ildefonso Cortes)

Hi Cisco, welcome to Tv Soap. In Una Vita you played the character of Ildefonso Cortes, Camino’s husband. What do you think of him? What are its strengths and weaknesses?

Ildefonso is one of the most interesting characters I’ve played. Really thank you for having the opportunity to play him. A priori he looked like a tough and strong soldier, but this was nothing more than an apparent security to protect himself from trauma. Unfortunately he had an “armor”, which was the daily bread of thousands of soldiers of the time.

Surely one of the fundamental aspects of Ildefonso’s life was what happened to him during the war: the mutilation that, in fact. prevented him from consummating his marriage to Camino. What was it like dealing with this controversial aspect of him?

When I read the characteristics of this character, I didn’t know if I would be able to feel 100% empathy with him, because what happened to him was totally foreign to me personally. Gradually, I discovered and tried to associate his fears with mine so that I could get closer to him. In the end, I think it was Ildefonso who showed me aspects of myself that I didn’t know I had.

When you think of Ildefonso, it is impossible not to mention Maite and Camino, who brought the LGBT + theme to the soap opera. Do you think it is important to cover certain topics in a daily product like Una Vita did?

In a certain sense, even with our daily product, we create culture; so I think it is extremely important to give voice to certain issues. We need to give voice to stories like those of Maite and Camino, stories silenced for centuries and which now have the opportunity to be daily on platforms such as television. For this the credit goes to the writers.

And with Aria Bedmar and Ylenia Baglietto, the interpreters of Camino and Maite, how did you find yourself?

He had previously worked with Aria, but I didn’t know Ylenia. I remember that on the first day of rehearsals I was greeted as if they had always known me. Interpreting Ildefonso would not have been possible without the absolute closeness of these two artists.

Very soon, in the Italian episodes, Ildefonso will die. Did you share your character’s ending or would you have preferred something else for him?

The ending felt right to me because it completed a very interesting dramatic arc that allowed me to play many colors of the character. From a charming and smiling Ildefonso at first sight, to an unbalanced and frustrated Ildefonso with an ending full of melodrama and romance. I certainly would have liked to have been able to continue a little longer, because each day of shooting was a total learning experience for me.

Were you happy to have been part of the cast of Una Vita? In addition to Ylenia and Aria, whom we have already mentioned, which colleagues did you bond with the most?

Of course, Una Vita has been the richest television work of my career to date. I bonded more with my “brother-in-law” José Pastor, interpreter of Emilio Pasamar. Weeks before, I had met him in another production, Temperance. I can’t say anything bad about any of the people who make up the Una Vita team, from any camera operator to the directors. They have all been wonderful and now that I’ve been in it I realize that only if you work that way can you record fifteen or sixteen sequences a day.

Let’s move on to you as an actor. When did your passion for acting start?

It started about ten years ago, when I was working as a dancer in the Mecano musical, which was called Hoy No Me Puedo Levantar. It was there that I fell in love with this profession. I probably also approached acting because of my fear of public speaking, which was something I wanted to work on in order to overcome it.

Is there a role you would like to play or an actor or director you would like to work with?

I would like to work with many directors: Rodrigo Sorogoyen, Isabel Coixet, Alberto Rodríguez, Paolo Sorrentino, Sam Mendes… and I already dream of working with Tom Hanks!

Are you dedicating yourself to other projects in this period?

I am in the theater with a gestural comedy work, which I created and is called Malver. It is a parody of the Marvel universe, but all gestural and without text. Also, I am engaged in a children’s opera and other smaller projects. After the long hiatus due to the pandemic, it seems that everything is starting to move and work again.

What do you like doing in your free time?

Dancing is my other great passion and profession. At the same time, I also enjoy singing a lot, but certainly not on a professional level. I do it simply to have fun and complete my artist side. I really think I need more hours to learn everything I want better!

To finish: how is love going? Is there someone special in your heart?

Actually no. That kind of love hasn’t been present in my life for a long time, although obviously my family and closest friends remain in my heart!

