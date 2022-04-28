“I’m going to go crazy”: Machine Gun Kelly revealed that he will return to rap on his next album

UNITED STATES-. Machine Gun Kelly He is going through a season of change and it seems that he has given a lot of thought to his future in the music industry. In a new interview with the podcast Audacity Check In, the former rapper who has turned to pop-punk revealed that he would like to return to hip-hop on his next album. Earlier this year the singer released the rock album Mainstream Sellout.

“I’m going to make a rap album for myself. For no other reason, there is no point in trying it, I don’t have any chips on my shoulder. If I keep doing things to prove things to people, I’m going to go crazy, and second, I’m not going to make a great product,” he said. Machine Gun Kelly. The artist is even very clear about the date on which he will be able to embark on this new adventure not so unknown to him.

The musician is about to embark on a world tour, which will end in October. Once he’s done with the shows, the artist plans to refocus on rap, though in part he hopes his fans will want more punk music as a result. “I did Tickets to My Downfall (2020) and Mainstream Sellout because he wanted to do them. Now I also need to make people miss that sound.” Machine Gun Kelly.

Machine Gun Kelly wants to find a new sound

“I’m going to do this tour, and I’m going to pick up where I left off with Hotel Diablo (2019) and expand my narrative as a rapper. I’m going to find a groundbreaking new sound for Machine Gun Kelly’s hip-hop.” “That’s where my enthusiasm is and where I, as a music archaeologist, want to explore,” he finally declared. Machine Gun Kelly.

In the meantime, Machine Gun Kelly he enjoys his passionate romance with his fiancée Megan fox. In a recent interview with Glamour, the actress explained why they drank each other’s blood at her engagement in January, she revealed in an Instagram ad. “It’s just a few drops, but yes, sometimes we consume each other’s blood just for ritual purposes,” the star said.