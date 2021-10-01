News

“I’m proud of my company”

Reese Witherspoon’s company Hello Sunshine was named one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential Companies.

The actress and entrepreneur is featured in one of five new covers made for the annual Time100 franchise, highlighting for the first time the brands that have made an extraordinary impact around the world.

“If I had told myself when I was in third grade – that is, when I started my first business by customizing hair clips from my desk – that one day I would be on the cover of Time Magazine as a business woman, she would have replied: “It’s so cool!”, Or something very eighties like that, ”Reese wrote in the accompanying caption on Instagram posting a photo of the prestigious magazine’s cover.

“I am so proud of my company @HelloSunshine. As my career became the amplification of other women’s voices and the fulfillment of other people, the world opened up for me in the most incredible ways. “

The actress then paid tribute to “all the women” she works with on Hello Sunshine, where productions such as “Big Little Lies” and “Little Fires Everywhere” focus on adapting books written by authors.

“Thanks to the hugely talented women who collaborated with me and shared their stories / scripts / books with @hellosunshine and @reesesbookclub,” concluded Reese, adding, “My greatest hope is that this cover will inspire other girls to think “I can do it!”. Why women will change the world. One story at a time ».

