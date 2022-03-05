Imagine Pokémon starters Scarlet and Purple as Animal Crossing neighbors and it’s great

They charge their fights in berries.

These first months of 2022 are being the most active in terms of video games. We have witnessed great titles that have arrived in these weeks, but the big news does not come only in the form of launches. In fact, they can also come in the form of an advertisement, as has happened with Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, a piece of news that has turned the board upside down facing the end of 2022. However, some artists take it to a new exponent, creating the most curious adaptations, such as this version of Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly become neighbors of Animal Crossing.

These creations have been the work of the artist Fento, who has shared the result of his vision of the new Pokémon starters as if they were neighbors of Animal Crossing. Also, coincidentally, the animal species of these three creatures also exist in the universe financed by Tom Nook, so we find some aspects that would be truly viable on our island or town: Fuecoco as a crocodile although its Pokémon appearance is not yet fully defined, Sprigatito unmistakably as a cat, and Quaxly as an adorable duck accompanied by his striking toupee.

since it took place the Pokémon Presents for the 26th anniversary of Pokémon, almost the entire community has turned to the newly revealed Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. In addition, this is especially noticeable in Spain, since it can be seen, from the references and easter eggs in the first teaser, that the new Pokémon region will be inspired by the culture and geography of the Iberian Peninsula, with Spain fully confirmed and with the possibility of that Portugal is also represented in some way in the region. Therefore, we will find a ninth generation of Pokémon with a Mediterranean environment and with a technical level that aims to collect items from Pokemon Legends: Arceus with a more powerful technical section and a system that would also include traditional game aspects.

