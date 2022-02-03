We often tend to take little account of the impact that an unregulated lifestyle could have on our body. In fact, wrong attitudes could lead to serious consequences which, however, do not give particular signs. This is the case, for example, of disorders and pathologies affecting the liver which is burdened by excess fat. In this case, although it does not give symptoms, the condition of the liver could worsen up to precipitate phenomena of liver cirrhosis. But, always through nutrition, it is possible to help our body to avoid future discomfort. In fact, we could even cleanse the fatty liver by lowering cholesterol and triglycerides with a common drink.

However, as well as the liver, the kidneys may have suffered damage over time which could manifest itself when it is already too late.

In addition to avoiding cheeses and cured meats, this gesture would also be essential for kidney health

A very common mistake is to think that certain pathologies can only present themselves with the arrival of the third age. Scholars, however, are of a completely different opinion and warn against following a conscious prevention at every stage of life. This deserves particular attention in regards to the health of the kidneys, of which good functionality is essential to live well. These organs, not surprisingly, are considered vital and perform fundamental functions for the organism. Above all, the kidneys carry out the process of filtering and expelling substances that are harmful or useless to the body through the urine. This means that in the face of damage to the kidneys, the inability to expel, and consequently excessive accumulation, of harmful substances in the body could occur.

Those deemed most at risk would be those suffering from hypertension, diabetes and the elderly. However, we will see that some attitudes could also significantly affect kidney health, for better or for worse.

It is advisable not to exceed with animal proteins

When doubts arise about our health it would always be advisable to contact a specialist, in this case a nephrologist, for a competent evaluation.

However, in general, it would be advisable to eat healthy and integrate antioxidant vitamins and cereals into the diet. Similarly, it would be inadvisable to exceed animal proteins, present for example in dairy products and sausages, which could burden the kidney functions.

Finally, as suggested on the pages of the Veronesi Foundation, an important help would come from the consumption of water. In fact, in addition to avoiding cheeses and cured meats, this gesture would also help the kidneys to stay healthy by avoiding stones or other ailments. The quantities may vary according to the weight and conditions of the subject but these are around 2 liters per day.

Finally, the right amount of movement and abstention from smoking and alcohol are essential.

