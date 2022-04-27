Entertainment

In an asymmetric swimsuit, Yanet García falls in love with her fans

the coquette ex weather girl Yanet García showed herself with a bathroom revealer and managed to fall in love with a smile that exposes her beauty, leaving more than one with their mouths open at how beautiful she looks.

Once again, Yanet García, the girl of the climate, has returned to monopolize the eyes in the famous social network of Instagram.

There is no doubt that Yanet García is a sensation on social networks where she has more than 14 million followers.

The well-known weather girl is characterized by showing off her curves so characteristic that they have made her a phenomenon.

It is worth mentioning that the publications that Yanet makes on Instagram include very flirty in very attractive poses that leave little to the imagination.

It’s the eye-catching swimsuits and her back charms that are the focus of most of her posts.

However, in one of her most recent photographs, Yanet is seen showing off her millionaire smile, exposing all her beauty.

For the photo, Yanet is seen in a fluorescent yellow one-piece swimsuit that would light up any beach she wears it on.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PHOTOGRAPH OF YANET GARCÍA.

Nobody is you, that is your POWER”, wrote the influencer.

In this way, with this beach piece, the model set the internet on fire and received hundreds of flattering comments and thousands of reactions, proving that she is one of the public’s favorites.

As you can see, Yanet García is used to promoting her exclusive content on her social networks, since only on the famous Instagram social network does she captivate her more than 14.5 million followers.

It is worth mentioning that in Mexico her appearances as presenter of Climate in the program “Gente Regia” became popular, which projected her in her career as a host, becoming one of the figures of Hoy en Televisa.

Going back a bit, after not being able to enter Nuestra Belleza Nuevo León in 2013, a contest prior to the national contest, Yanet García tried other areas to enter the world of entertainment.

