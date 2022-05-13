in Andria a house, a community hospital and a COT

The programmatic document that launches the investments for proximity medicine with the resources provided for by the PNRR Sanità Mission 6 and for the support, in particular, to the territorial assistance network, i.e. Community Homes, Community Hospitals and territorial Operational Centers ( COT) throughout Puglia.

It is a matter of:

72,083,800 euros for the Local Health Authority of Bari to finance 36 Community Homes, 9 Community Hospitals, 12 COTs;

25,644,447 euros to the Asl BT for 9 Community Homes, 6 Community Hospitals, 5 COT;

28,702,915 Euros to the Brindisi Local Health Authority for 9 Community Homes, 6 Community Hospitals, 4 COTs;

29,937,418 Euros for the Foggia Local Health Authority for 26 Community Homes, 7 Community Hospitals, 6 COTs;

48,595,685 Euros for the Lecce Local Health Authority for 24 Community Homes, 6 Community Hospitals, 7 COT;

€ 55,969,258 for the Taranto Local Health Authority for 17 Community Homes, 4 Community Hospitals, 6 COTs.

In AndriaSpecifically, a community hospital and a community house are planned in the Castel del Monte area and a COT (Territorial Operational Center) in the ASL offices in via Carpaccio.

“A document that represents a significant step forward in the implementation of the regional strategy for strengthening the territorial assistance network and which indicates in detail the lines of action aimed at the effective and efficient reorganization of the proximity structures, with targeted investments in particular in homes and Community hospitals, as foreseen in Mission 6 of the PNRR ‘Health’. This is the comment of the councilor for Health following the approval by the Regional Council of the “Health” Mission 6 PNRR Planning Document, implementing Mission 6 Components 1 and 2 and including all the health services that the Region intends implement on the entire regional territory, with a total budget of approximately 640 million euros. Specifically, Mission 6 of the PNRR is characterized by lines of action aimed at strengthening and making the territorial and hospital health response more synergistic, as well as at promoting and disseminating the research activity of the National Health Service “.

“The Document – underlines the commissioner -, which approves the network of territorial assistance and the interactions with the various programmatic lines, is the result of a work of listening and comparison with the territory that as a Region we have carried out through the structures techniques of the Health and Wellness Promotion Department and which allowed us to identify 121 Community Houses to be distributed throughout the territory, approximately every 50,000 inhabitants, with the functions and methods indicated in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. Among the investment requests, aimed at strengthening the territorial offer, also the Community Hospitals, structures with short hospitalization and intended for patients who need medical interventions of medium / low clinical intensity and for short-term hospitalizations, necessary in the realization of a real medicine of proximity. Within the framework of the existing planning and with the aim of improving the healthcare offer thanks to the resources made available by the PNRR, the Health Trusts have formulated proposals to create 38 Community Hospitals. Finally, the assistance model program also includes the presence of the Territorial Operational Centers (COT) for taking charge of the assisted persons, with 1 person for every 100,000 inhabitants ».

“The PNNR is a great opportunity for the growth and efficiency of the healthcare offer – concludes the commissioner – because it also provides for a strong strengthening of the diagnostic infrastructures in hospitals with new equipment, machinery for magnetic resonance imaging, Pet-Tacs, angiographs and ultrasound scans. And, more generally, for a complex digitalization also of the emergency-urgency system of 118. In practice, we are increasingly moving towards precision, predictive and personalized medicine as envisaged in our strategy and in the regional guidelines adopted in these last years”.