In Bávaro 3 people are trapped in their vehicles, there are displaced people and isolated localities

The effects of Hurricane Fiona, in the early hours of this Monday, have caused flooding, isolated towns and displacement of people to different shelters in Bávaro, according to the mayor of that tourist area of ​​the province, La Altagracia, Manolín Ramírez.

He said that there are three people who were trapped in their vehicles, because sThey joined at about one in the morning and the heavy rains have prevented going to get thembut they are alive.

When interviewed on the program “El Día”, by Telesistema, the mayor explained that people from the Villa Esperanza sectors, in the Cristinita area, have been evacuated. He also that Fiona’s winds, which have risen to 150 kph, they broke the windows of the mayor’s office. There are about 20 sectors without electricity, and hampered areas.

About four places are flooded and at least 26 houses were left without roofs. In Cortesito, near Bávaro, Los Corales and Uvero Alto, people have been displaced.

In the case of Veron, He said that they have cleared the scuppers and are waiting to clean them, but the rains are very heavy.

In Bull Head trees felled by Fiona, hinder traffic and in Macau They already opened the way. The same in the area of ​​Pueblo Bávaro there are fallen trees.

Since early morning in the center of Hurricane Fiona, it has been affecting the province of La Romana, almost stationary, the phenomenon will spread to other provinces and the rains for the Dominican Republic are described as catastrophic.