In debt! Canelo Angulo spoke openly about his departure from Chivas to reach León

There are institutions that leave a deep mark on soccer players and proof of this is Jesús Ricardo Angulo, who isAt all times he expressed his love and commitment to Chivas; However, after concluding his cycle in Guadalajara to arrive in León, the Canelo broke the silence and spoke about his departure from the rojiblanc teamor where he assured that he is leaving in debt.

“Yes, a little sad about my departure, because of the fact that I couldn’t give the team what it wanted: a championship, fighting for important things, being at a stage in which the club was where it deserves to be and that is why I feel sad. I arrive at a big club, where I will also be able to fight for championships and I’m sure good things will come,” he said in an interview with Fox Sports.

The midfielder who played for three years in the Guadalajara squadrevealed that it was not contemplated that he would leave the rojiblanca squad, but it was completely the decision of the board of directorsCommanded by Fernando Hierro and Amaury Vergara; however, he assured that he respected the determination of the leaders of the chiverío.

“Me tooI understood that I was not going to leave Chivas At first, they were my plans, supposedly. In the end, that negotiation was made that the club made the decision for me to enter into that exchange, but they are decisions that are respected“Concluded Canelo.

When will Chivas debut in Liga MX?

After concluding his participation in the Sky Cup, Guadalajara will already work to prepare its presentation at the Clausura 2023which will take place next Saturday, January 7, 2023 when the people from Guadalajara visit Rayados on the field of the BBVA Stadium.

