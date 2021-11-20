In Europe, another 300,000 deaths from Covid and 900,000 hospitalizations are possible – World

The pandemic in Europe can still cause at least 300,000 deaths and another 900,000 hospitalizations. This is the estimate contained in a study conducted by researchers from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and published in preprint on the medRxiv database.

The research wanted to calculate what the potential residual load of Covid is in 19 European countries: how many people, that is, can still get sick, need hospitalization or die. To do this, he crossed the dynamics of past epidemic waves with different data relating to the susceptibility of the population to the virus (for example, people who are immune because they are already sick with Covid or vaccinated) and on its vulnerability (for example, advanced age).

According to the study, in the 19 countries investigated, the pandemic can cause 300,000 deaths and 900,000 hospitalizations before SARS-CoV-2 becomes endemic. However, there is a great deal of variability. According to the study, England, for example, is the least vulnerable country thanks to the synergy between various factors: the early start of the vaccination campaign with high vaccination coverage rates reached in the most vulnerable age groups to which the high rate is added of infections during the previous waves.

Italy presents a similar situation. The case of the Romania which is the most at risk. In absolute terms, Germany is the country that could pay the highest price: 280,000 hospitalizations and 115,000 deaths are possible.

The one hypothesized by the researchers is a ‘worst-case scenario’, in which, however, several factors that could have a direct effect on the number of new infections, such as the drop in immunity induced by vaccines, are not taken into account. In any case, the scientists conclude, “it is necessary to continue with non-pharmacological interventions and efforts must be made to obtain high vaccination coverage in the short term to limit the serious outcomes of Covid-19”.