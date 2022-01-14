In France, green light for the fifth vaccine, Novavax – Mondo

The SarsCoV2 coronavirus vaccine from the American pharmaceutical group Novavax, based on a classic technology and not mRna like Pfizer or Moderna, it will become the fifth available in France after the green light of the High Authority for Health (Has) arrived today. This vaccine and that of Janssen (Johnson & Johnson, already available for those over 55 in France) may in some cases be a “useful alternative” for people reluctant to be injected with Pfizer and Moderna mRna vaccines, the transalpine authority underlines in a note.

RECORD INFECTIONS IN GERMANY – “I am still in favor of a general vaccine requirement from the age of 18.” The German health minister said so Karl Lauterbach at a press conference in Berlin. The minister stressed that “it cannot be excluded that a more contagious and more dangerous variant may emerge in the future”. Lauterbach then remarked: “I don’t even classify the Omicron variant as harmless.” Those who are vaccinated three times are much more protected from serious courses and the hypothesis of death from the virus, he concluded.

Meanwhile, the country records a new record of covid infections in the 24 hours: according to Robert Koch Institut, 92,223 were registered (for the first time above the 90 thousand mark, throughout the pandemic); two days ago the figure had exceeded 80,000 for the first time. 286 deaths were reported. The weekly incidence also increased to 470.6 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. The hospitalization rate is 3.09 patients admitted to intensive care per 100,000 inhabitants.

SWEDISH PREMIER POSITIVE – The first Swedish minister Magdalena Andersson tested positive for Covid-19, while the Nordic country is experiencing a boom in infections. According to his press officer, Johan Ekstrom. The first minister feels well, “she is following the current recommendations and will do her work from home”. In addition to Andersson, too For Bolund – who leads the Green Party together with Marta Stenevi – and the leader of the Center Party Annie Loof tested positive for coronavirus after a meeting of party leaders last Wednesday.

INCREASED EXCESS OF MORTALITY IN THE EU – The excess mortality in the EU increased in the autumn of 2021, reaching a peak of 27% in November. The value is beyond the peak of excessive deaths recorded in April 2020 (+ 25%), but remains below the maximum jump of the figure recorded in November 2020 (+ 40%). This is what emerges from the data on excess mortality published today by Eurostat and based on a collection of weekly data on deaths. In Italy the indicator is the lowest after that of Sweden (-0.5%) and is up by 3.9%.

IN THE USA ALARM FOR INTENSIVE CARE – Hospitals in emergency in the US due to the new Covid wave dominated by the Omicron variant, with over 800,000 cases and 1,871 deaths a day in the last week. At least 80% of the beds are occupied in 24 of the 50 US states, including Georgia, Maryland and Massachusetts. The data, according to the New York Times, also shows that in 18 states and in the capital at least 85% of beds in intensive care for adults they are full: the worst situations are in Alabama, Missouri, New Mexico, Rhode Island and Texas.