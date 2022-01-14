in Italy spent about 600 million euros

Italy is in second place in the ranking of the countries that have spent the most in transfer market. Ahead is England. This is what emerges in the 2021 edition of Global Transfer Report, the study that analyzes the transfers of male and female professional and amateur players published by Fifa. According to the data, Italy has spent 667.7 million dollars, preceded by England (1,386.2 million). On the podium also France, which totaled 511.8 million dollars, ahead of Germany (451.9 million) and Spain (347.8 million).

Serie A in front of everyone as far as individual players are concerned: the most expensive international transfer was that of Romelu Lukaku from Inter to Chelsea, third for Achraf Hakimi from the Nerazzurri to the PSG. Fifth place for the passage of Tammy Abraham from Chelsea to Roma, eighth for that of Amad Diallo from Atalanta to Manchester United. The top ten transfers on the chart alone generated nearly 15% of total transfer fee spend in 2021.

According to the Global Transfer Report, 18,068 international transfers in professional men’s football were completed in 2021, indicating a 5.1% increase compared to 2020 and signaling a return to 2019 levels despite the current Covid pandemic. These 18,068 transfers involved 4,544 clubs from 185 different associations (a new record from 4,162 clubs in 2020), with 15,617 players from 179 different nationalities. Transfer value fell for the second consecutive year in 2021 to $ 4.86 billion, a decline of 13.6% from 2020 and 33.8% from the all-time high of 2019.