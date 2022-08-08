“In Spain, after Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, it was me”

A few years ago, the Spanish La Liga experienced its golden age, with the presence of big stars in Spanish clubs, like Lionel Messi from Barça and Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid. But if there were players like David Villa, Karim Benzema or Gareth Bale, Giuseppe Rossi thinks he was the 3rd big star.

“In Spain, after Messi and Ronaldo, it was me. All the big (clubs) loved me,” he said in remarks reported by the AS newspaper. The Italian player is not necessarily wrong. Around 2010, he was one of La Liga’s big stars and Barca were close to signing him. But the Italian player ruptured his cruciate ligaments and the Catalan club finally opted for Alexis Sanchez.

Then transferred to Fiorentina, Guiseppe Rossi will relapse twice, before finally losing himself. He will play again, but will no longer find his true level. Currently, the Italian has left Spal and is looking for a club.

He remembers one of his best seasons in Spain, before his injury. “There was a year at Villarreal, the 10/11 season. That year I exploded playing consistently and scoring 32 goals between La Liga and the Europa League. I also distributed eleven assists“, he recalls. It was then that he was injured, against Real Madrid.

Advertising