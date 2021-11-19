in Spain they unveil the new salary

Theo Hernandez towards the renewal with Milan: confirmed the rich increase in salary for the former Real Madrid.

Before Christmas, the Rossoneri club absolutely wants to lock three players: Rafael Leao, Ismael Bennacer and Theo Hernandez. Negotiations with the respective agents are ongoing and there is optimism about reaching agreements.

With regard to Theo Hernandez, talks with his attorney Manuel Garcia Quilon have been going on for weeks. The French full-back, who is expecting a child from his partner Zoe Cristofoli, wants to stay at Milan and there seems to be no doubt about his stay in Milan.

Milan are aiming to extend Theo Hernandez’s contract from June 2024 to June 2026. A two-year renewal which, of course, must also include a substantial salary increase. To join the Rossoneri from Real Madrid, the French side agreed to reduce his salary and so far he has earned 1.5 million euros net per season. Considering its yield, that amount will more than double with the new agreement.

From Spain, the portal Fichajes.com confirms that Theo Hernandez will come to earn 4.5 million per year to Milan. The renewal of the full-back is close, the negotiation with the agent is in the details. There is confidence in achieving a white smoke soon.

With a salary tripled, the player’s stay in Milan would not be in doubt. A move to repel any assaults from the big Europeans. Theo has been associated with PSG and Manchester City several times, but the Rossoneri shirt should still be in his future.