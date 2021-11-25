In spring two new Ryanair routes from Bergamo to Newcastle and Madeira

Ryanair has announced the opening of two new routes that will increase the offer in the summer of 2022.

From March 30 you will be able to fly to Newcastle, in Tyne and Wear County, a few kilometers from the west coast of England, a city dotted with bridges and famous for its Gray Street, considered one of the most beautiful streets in the United Kingdom.

From March 31, the connection with the “Cristiano Ronaldo” airport of Madeira will be active, landing point for the island of the same name and the Portuguese archipelago with an always mild climate located off the north-western coast of Africa.

“Two different destinations that are combined with quality tourism, usable with direct flights and with the comfort offered by both the Bergamo airport and the airline that operates them”. Declare Giacomo Cattaneo, Sacbo’s aviation sales director

THERyanair’s commercial director Jason McGuinnessRyanair is committed to rebuilding the aviation and tourism sectors in Europe as it continues to strengthen and grow its network to carry 225 million passengers annually by 2026. We are thrilled to continue working with Sacbo to allow all of our clients to reach their favorite holiday destinations next summer, including the new destinations of Madeira and Newcastle.“.

