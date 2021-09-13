in the garage a special model

Tom Cruise and his collection of Cars: the popular actor has a very special model in the garage

Tom Cruise is one of the Hollywood stars, certainly among the best known and loved in the world. The actor – many films under his belt, starting with Top Gun which gave him great popularity up to the role of Ethan Hunt, the secret agent of Mission Impossible – has a great passion for cars.

Sports cars, supercars but also real collectible classics, for a truly mind-boggling garage. If the BMW 7 Series is the actor’s family sedan, equipped with a V12 engine and top-of-the-range version, thrills and adrenaline flow freely with the Bugatti Veyron, a real missile, a sports car capable of reaching and exceeding 300 km / h.

In the box, however, an SUV cannot be missing; here, then, is the Cadillac Escalade, one of the best-selling off-road vehicles in the USA and in the world capable of accommodating up to seven people.

Tom Cruise, Buick Roadmaster and Porsche 928 in the garage

The actor, however, also has a passion for vintage cars, for great collectible classics. Real unique and rare examples, such as the Ford Mustang Saleen S281 with an exclusive bodywork compared to the original that make it a collector’s item only for a few.

In the garage, however, one also stands out Porsche 928 from 1979, the sportswoman featured in the film “Scarface”. V8 engine, coupé produced from 1977 to 1995, was one of the most popular sports cars of the time.

Two, however, the real collector’s items in Tom Cruise’s garage; we are talking about the Chevrolet Corvette C1 and of Buick Roadmaster from 1949. The C1, with a rigid axle, is highly sought after by collectors and there are still many models still in circulation. On the other hand, just think of how it was one of the best-selling cars between the 50s and 60s.

The Roadmaster, on the other hand, is a true classic car; a car much loved by Cruise who still drives it often today and keeps it in perfect condition. The car was built on the larger Buick chassis and features a luxurious interior for the time as well as a very powerful engine.

Among the cars in his garage, even one Mercedes CLK W209, a two-seater with a V8 engine produced from 2002 to 2010 and widely sold in the United States.