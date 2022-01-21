In the ranking of the ‘scroungers’ drawn up by Forbes’ Mr Technogym “is in 45th place

The ranking drawn up by the US magazine Forbes always arouses curiosity, which estimates the assets and makes a ranking of the super rich in the world, a ranking that is also declined at the Italian level. For 2021 a list of the Italian ‘scroungers’ which sees a Cesenate in 45th place. This is the founder of Technogym Nerio Alessandri who is in the club of the rich who exceed a worth of 1 billion dollars (1.1 billion dollars the estimate of the assets of the 60-year-old entrepreneur from Cesena who founded the giant and the concept of wellness itself) .

The fact is underlined that the pandemic has done nothing but aggravate inequalities worldwide. In practice, the ten richest men in the world, according to the Forbes ranking, have seen their wealth more than double: from 700 billion dollars to 1,500 billion dollars.

In the 21 months between March 2020 and November 2021, as regards Italy, the number of billionaires in the Forbes ranking increased by 13 units. The 40 richest Italian billionaires now own the equivalent of the net wealth of 30% of the poorest Italians (18 million adults).

The ranking of Italian ‘scroungers’ that sees Nerio Alessandri in 45th place is dominated in the first three positions by Giovanni Ferrero, for the ‘king of nutella’ estimated assets of 33.3 billion dollars, Leonardo del Vecchio, founder of Luxottica, and Stefano Pessina. Among the curiosities in fifth place is Silvio Berlusconi, John Elkann in 24th and Enrico Preziosi in 46th place just behind the founder of Technogym.