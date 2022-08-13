in The Rock’s bodybuilder garage!

Former WWE wrestler, now a successful actor in Hollywood, Dwayne Johnson is also a car lover! Evidenced by his garage as muscular as him!

When we measure 1.96m and that we weigh close to 120 kg of muscle, of course it is important to choose “cars of your size”. And then, as we are at UNITED STATES, XXL vehicles and excessiveness are going well. Therefore, dwayne johnson’s garage is in his image. Baleze!

Welcome to the garage The Rock !

Hennessey Veloci Raptor V8

Following his participation in the series Ballers, HBO gave a nice gift to our favorite Dwayne Johnson. Under the hood, a huge V8 engine swollen by hennessey at 758 hp through overfeeding. The XXL 6-wheel pick-up carries out the exercise of the 0 to 100 in 4.1 seconds. Designed to only 100 copies worldwidethis VelociRaptor V8 based on the Ford F-150 Raptor is undoubtedly one of the most imposing vehicles in Dwayne Johnson’s garage!

Ford GT

Ford muse obliges, Dwayne Johnson takes advantage of its many advantages. Like driving the modern version of the blue oval supercar : the Ford GT. Even if he doesn’t officially own it, there are worse courtesy vehicles, aren’t there?

Ford F-150 Raptor

Still with the American manufacturer Ford, The Rock continues to align big pickups. Again, given its size, it is clear that this type of body suits it perfectly. Apart from the Hennessey prep that he owns, the raptor is the most declination radical of the Ford pickup. This one can climb up to 450 hp with its V6 engine.

Ferrari LaFerrari

Change of atmosphere here with the prancing horse italian supercar. Dwayne Johnson owns a Ferrari LaFerrari matte white, worth more than €1,200,000. Like his VelociRaptor V8, he received it as a gift while filming a television series. Naturally, it is much more complicated for The Rock to take place on board his Ferrari than in his pick-ups. But in the country of Uncle Sam, we are used to it. After all, NBA and NFL stars are faced with the same problem… of size!

Range Rover

Certainly less flashy than the Ferrari or less extreme than the actor’s other pick-ups, this Range Rover remains a classic in the automotive industry. Dwayne Johnson knows it. Something to ride with class and “English style” from time to time.

McLaren 650S

Speaking of English, The Rock also likes UK supercars. Evidenced by his McLaren 650S. His role in the series Ballers also allowed him to taste the charm of McLaren. Dwayne Johnson eventually bought this 650 horsepower twin-turbo V8 beast for his private collection.

Rolls Royce Wraith

Synonymous with pure luxury, this Rolls-RoyceWraith also has its place in Dwayne Johnson’s garage. 6.5L V12 engine, 5.2m long, and a perched price of more than €300,000. But this Wraith also has a special story since The Rock presented it in honor of a certain Olivia, then admitted to the hospice in intensive care at 65 and a fan of the Rock, who hastened to him. sent a nice message of encouragement on his social networks.

Read also :

A Land Rover Range Rover pushed to 270 km/h on the autobahn! (+ video)

Sylvester Stallone: ​​Discover Rocky’s Incredible Garage! (In images, in pictures)

Fernando Alonso: discover the superb museum of the F1 champion! (+ pictures)

Pagani Huayra

Alongside the Ferrari LaFerrari, here is one of the most expensive cars in Dwayne Johnson’s garage. This Pagani Huayra was displayed at the time at 2 million dollars. Under the hood, a 6L V12 engine that develops 720 hp and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.2 seconds.