In the series Candy, Justin Timberlake plays alongside Jessica Biel

Three years after Limetown, Jessica Biel made her comeback on television with the candy seriesavailable for the moment in the United States on Hulu since Monday, May 9, 2022. And her husband Justin Timberlake joined her.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel together in Candy

It was with an Instagram publication posted this Thursday, May 10, 2022 that fans discovered the collaboration between Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel. The singer and actor appears, in fact, in the new candy series, available on Hulu. He plays Steve Defibaugh, a sheriff assigned to investigate the murder of Betty Gore.

This surprise appearance was, at the base, not planned at all. This is, in any case, what revealed Jessica Biel in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “Justin was reading the scripts. We always share our respective works. (…) And he asked about this particular character, Steve Defbaugh, asking me who was playing him”, she explained before adding: “I told him that I didn’t know and that it would probably be a local actor. Then he said to me, ‘I want to play this role.'”

If the budget for the Candy series was tight, it was not a problem for Justin Timberlake who would have retorted to the production: “I don’t care to be paid. I just want you to pay for my wig.” This is the first time Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake have appeared on the same show.

Jessica Biel unrecognizable in the series Candy

The Candy series continues to be talked about. First, because it is based on a true story. That of Candy Montgomery, one of the most famous American criminals. In the early 1980s, in Texas, this seemingly ordinary mother killed her neighbor, Betty Gore, with an ax.

This new television program was created by Robin Veith, to whom we already owe the excellent series The Act. In Candy, Jessica Biel embodies the murderess and appears completely transformed. A radical change in appearance that she herself wanted to take on this enigmatic role.