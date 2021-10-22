News

in the trailer Will Smith is the father of Venus and Serena Williams

King Richard tells the story of Richard Williams, the father of tennis icons Venus and Serena Williams

Less than a month after the theatrical release of King Richard, Warner Bros. has released a new trailer for its eagerly awaited biopic. The trailer features the star of the film, Will Smith, as the “King” Richard Williams, father and coach of two of the biggest names in world tennis, Serena and Venus Williams, played respectively by Demi Singleton and Saniyya Sidney. The new movie trailer also features the new song from Beyoncé, Be Alive, written specifically for the film.

The trailer for the film seems to focus a lot on the more lighthearted and upbeat aspects of Richard William’s role as father / coach. While the first trailer focuses mainly on the figure of the coach who follows his athletes with strict discipline, this second trailer offers viewers lighthearted family skits that show a father enjoying his free time with his daughters. In the cast of King Richard we also find Aunjanue Ellis as his wife Oracene, Liev Schreiber and Susie Abromeit.

The film is directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green and tells the story of how Richard Williams guided his prodigious tennis daughters Venus and Serena towards excellence in the sport. The release of King Richard is scheduled for November 19, 2021, in cinemas and on HBO Max. Still no news of an Italian distribution. The film is produced by Tim White, Trevor White and James Lassiter with Allan Mandelbaum, Jada Pinkett Smith and Caleb Pinkett serving as executive producers.

