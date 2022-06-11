In the United States, the complaint for rape against Cristiano Ronaldo dismissed

A Nevada court on Friday dismissed the civil complaint for rape against Cristiano Ronaldo, three years after the criminal prosecution was terminated. The complainant, Kathryn Mayorga, a former American model, accused the Manchester United striker of having raped her in 2009 in Las Vegas.

The civil complaint for rape against Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo filed by a former American model in the United States has been dismissed by an American judge, according to the court decision consulted on Saturday May 11 by AFP.

A Nevada court judge dismissed the case on Friday over alleged wrongdoing against plaintiff attorney Kathryn Mayorga, who accused the soccer star of raping her in 2009 at a Las Vegas hotel.

American justice had decided in 2019 not to prosecute Ronaldo in criminal proceedings, for lack of evidence. In civil matters, a judge had recommended in October to dismiss the complaint of Kathryn Mayorga, now 37, considering that it was partly based on pirated documents from “Football leaks” which should not have been find in his possession.

Plaintiff’s lawyer found to be in “bad faith”

In his recommendations, he accused the young woman’s lawyer, Leslie Stovall, of having acted with “bad faith” in this case.

The Nevada federal court followed these recommendations for these same reasons, while claiming to “recognize” the “severity” of its decision for the plaintiff.

The striker, who currently plays for English club Manchester United, has always strongly denied these rape accusations, claiming to have had a “completely consensual” relationship with the young woman.

In June 2009, the plaintiff had certainly called the police of Las Vegas to denounce a rape but she had refused to identify her attacker. The file was then closed.

$375,000 offered to plaintiff

A “private mediation” was organized shortly after with representatives of Ronaldo, resulting in a financial transaction in 2010: 375,000 dollars in exchange for absolute confidentiality on the alleged facts or the agreement, as well as the abandonment of any procedure.

For the current lawyers of Kathryn Mayorga, this agreement is null and void, in particular because of the psychological disorder of their client at the time and the pressure exerted against her. They demanded up to $200 million in compensation from Ronaldo.

It was in August 2018 that the complainant contacted the Las Vegas police again and asked for her case to be reopened, publicly accusing the footballer for the first time.

