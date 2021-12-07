In the United States, the latest investigation into Emmett Till’s murder has been closed

The US Department of Justice has closed the new investigation into the kidnapping and lynching of Emmett Till, a 14-year-old African American who in the summer of 1955 was brutally killed in the Mississippi Delta region of the southern United States by two white men who in later they were acquitted by a jury composed only of white people. No evidence was found to justify any new charges against people still alive, the Justice Department said, announcing a decision that was greeted with great disappointment by Till’s family.

The murder of Till is still considered today one of the most painful and important moments for the black rights movement in the United States, which then reached its peak in the following decade with leaders such as Martin Luther King and John Lewis. It was certainly not the first act of violence against blacks that took place in the 1950s in the United States, but for a variety of reasons it attracted attention from all over the country and became the symbol of what was happening systematically in the racist and former slaver south. where the so-called “Jim Crow” laws still existed, which since 1876 had helped to systematize racial segregation for blacks and members of other ethnic groups other than whites.

Emmett Till was a boy who grew up in Chicago who visited relatives in the Mississippi Delta region in the summer of 1955. One day in August, together with other boys, Till walked into the shop of Roy Bryant and his wife Carolyn Bryant Donham, in the city of Money, about halfway between Jackson, the state capital of Mississippi, and Memphis, Tennessee.

Testimonies of what happened inside the store vary, but a witness reported that Till whistled at Carolyn Bryant Donham. During the trial, at a time when the jury was not present, Carolyn Bryant Donham later said that Till had made comments of a sexual nature and touched her. A few days after the incident, Roy Bryant and his half-brother went to the home of Till’s relatives at night and kidnapped him. Then they tortured him, mutilated him and killed him; finally they tied a weight around his neck and threw the body into the Tallahatchie River, near the town of Glendora, not far from Money. The body was found on August 31st.

The brutal killing of Till became a national case mainly due to the decision of the boy’s mother, Mamie Till, to celebrate the funeral with the coffin open, publicly showing the mutilated and disfigured body of her son. A photograph of the body was published in the magazine Jet, becoming a symbol of the lynchings suffered by African Americans and causing comment and indignation throughout the United States.

The case continued to be told over the years also because the trial against Roy Bryant and his stepbrother ended like many other trials held in those years in the southern United States: with the acquittal of whites who had committed violence against blacks, acquittals decided by juries composed only of white people. The two defendants, both now dead, admitted years later that they had kidnapped and killed Till.

The case was reopened after the 2017 publication of The Blood of Emmett Till, a book by Timothy B. Tyson, a researcher and historian at Duke University, in which the author said that Carolyn Bryant Donham had retracted her testimony in an interview given to him in 2008. According to Tyson, Donham allegedly said that the things he had previously told “were not true.”

The Justice Department said on Monday that although Tyson reported recording two interviews with Carolyn Bryant Donham, he would be able to turn in only one to the FBI, which did not contain the retraction. Tyson said that part was not recorded, but he assured him that he wrote down what Donham said precisely and carefully. According to the Justice Department, however, no evidence has emerged that would formalize new charges against people alive today.

Commenting on the decision, at a conference held in Chicago on Monday, some members of the Till family said they were disappointed with the Justice Department’s findings, but added that they were not surprised.