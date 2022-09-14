In We are who we are there are no impediments to love

The drama is directed by Luca Guadagnino, director known for having produced ‘Call me by your name’, ‘Suspira’ and ‘Cegados por el sol’. The Italian is known for not liking watching series. He mentions in an interview that he gave to the newspaper The worldthat he is not interested in series in particular, that he only cares about the behavior, the cinematographic visual language and not the plot.

Firstly, the television show premiered for the HBO and Sky Atlantic platform on September 14, 2020. series is starring by Chloë Sevigny, Jack Dylan Grazer, Alice Braga, Jordan Kristine Seamón, Spence Moore II and Scott Mescudi.

The story of the series revolves around Fraser Wilson and Caitlin, two american teenagers who for family reasons live on a US military base in Italy. While living in the European country they manage to achieve coming of age, stage in which they will know the lovethe friendship and the sex. We will be able to observe in this work of Luca, eight chapters that will make us remember the anxieties and problems that we used to have in adolescence

ORIGINAL SYNOPSIS

We are who we are talks about adolescence and the awakening and sexual evolution of some young people on a US Army military base on Italian soil. Above all, it focuses on Fraser (Jack Dylan Grazer), a kid you’d want to throw overboard on the high seas, and the friendship he develops with Cait (Jordan Kristine Seamón), a reserved but popular person with a group of friends. friends always ready to break the rules and smoke and drink and party like hell.

CRITICS

“The universality of the adolescent experience is made clear in this HBO series created by Luca Guadagnino.“, Leonardo D’Esposito: News Magazine

“It has so much storytelling potential that almost any character could make an interesting lead. Its seeming aimlessness is enjoyable,” Inkoo Kang: The Hollywood Reporter

“In moving from film to television, few prove to have Guadagnino’s eye and ear, making the voyeuristic nature of the narrative more involving than indulgent.” Alan Sepinwall: Rolling Stone