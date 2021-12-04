Inauguration of the new Sixht Sense headquarters in Pisa 3 December 2021

A growth leader in 2021 and 2022 (sources Sole24Ore, Financial Times). 50 employees, all young, between Pisa and Rome. An increase in turnover from 246,000 euros to 2,611,000 euros. A new larger office (about 500 square meters) in Pisa. These results were achieved in six years, after a dizzying growth. At the beginning, back in 2015, only two had left. Now the Sixth Sense, a digital company born as spin-off of the Scuola Superiore Sant’Anna of Pisa, expands and announces a recruiting campaign for the hiring of 25 employees in 2022. This morning, Friday 3 December, the inauguration of the new space inside a very modern Tech Hub in via Pietro Nenni, 24. An opportunity to also learn about the history of Sixth Sense. “We started with data analytics and predicting to develop our own product,” he says Gianluca Nastasi, founder of Sixth Sense and engineer who grew up in the TeCIP Institute of the Pisan school of excellence as Giacomo Filippo Porzio, another founder of the company. “We have reached a very gratifying point – explains Porzio.” In recent years – he continues – we have grown a lot, we work with customers all over the world. We started in two and today we are 50. We like to see all of this as a part of the journey, and not a goal. In fact, the prospects are those of further growth. “And Pisa is a particularly fertile ground from this point of view, as he explains Renato Giacobbo Scavo, now president of SIXTH SENSE and CEO of CrestOptics, who immediately believed in the project. Central is the network between the world of business and that of the university. “There are a large number of young people who demonstrate how important it is to invest in high-level training – emphasizes Sabina Nuti, the rector of the Scuola Superiore Sant’Anna in Pisa.” In this way we can bring development and economic growth to the area in which we operate. “.