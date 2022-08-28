‘Indecent,’ Diaz-Canel qualifies Cubans protesting blackouts

Miguel Díaz-Canel acknowledged that the extensive blackouts that have affected all of Cuba since before the summerand that are caused by the disinvestment of years in the energy sector, have sparked protests.

In his first public reference to these events, the president assured that The energy crisis “has been used by the enemies of the revolution to create discouragement, uncertainty, to call for acts of vandalism, also acts of terrorismto promote social disorder, alteration of order, alteration of citizen tranquility”.

⚠️⚠️You have to have a stony face to stand on National Television and blame the opposition for creating uncertainty and discouragement due to a crisis that is the result of its lousy management… and by the way call the Cubans who protest indecent… There is no shame!!#NationalShame pic.twitter.com/DhdJzlUpNz – Mag Jorge Castro🇨🇺 (@mjorgec1994) August 28, 2022

In an intervention for the press after visiting two thermoelectric plants in the west of the country on Saturday, he added that “Unfortunately, there are people who, with quite indecent vandalism, lend themselves to these actions.”

Díaz-Canel thus refers to the cacerolazos that occurred in almost all the provinceswhich climaxed last week in Nuevitas, Camagüey, where hundreds of people took to the streets to demand the end of the regime for three consecutive nights.

Those protests were drowned out with strong repression.after the residents of the Pastelillo neighborhood confronted the police forces, events in which 11 and 12-year-old girls were beaten.

To underline who he was referring to, the president added: “I separate this behavior from the doubts that the population may have at a certain moment, from their demands or concerns that are channeled through the attention systems that we have in the Party, the Government, in the institutions of the Revolution”.

In his speech, where Díaz-Canel said that the Government wants to “minimize blackouts before the end of the year”he assured that “as a result of a first financing that was delivered a few months ago, parts and components are entering the country for the maintenance of several generator sets and thermoelectric plants, which will allow us to advance in the recovery of generation capacities. That will gradually improve from September to December”, quoted the official site Cubadebate.

“Recently, in the midst of this situation, another financing was given to recover thermal and distributed generation capacities that were not planned; and at the same time there is a whole group of investments in new generation technologies,” he added. .

The ruler did not specify how much has been the sum pledged in such investments.

This contrasts with statements by officials from the Ministry of Energy and Minesthat in the television program of the Round table they assured that The serious breakdowns in four generation units that have worsened the crisis of the electrical system in Cuba would mean an investment of around 255 million euros that the Government does not have.

Cuban officials try to calm the situation of widespread discontent by visiting thermoelectric plants and announcing measures to solve the problem, which are broadcast by the official media as a way of showing how hard the Government is working to remedy a situation that has led to power outages of up to 20 hours in a day in some parts of Cuba.

On your side, Díaz-Canel visits the thermoelectric plants accompanied by the media, as he did after 11J, visiting poor neighborhoods in the country where demonstrations took place, and where he had never been before.

However, power outages continue and there is no hope that they will abate in the medium term.