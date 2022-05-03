Indestructible cell phones of 2022: know what they are – Devices – Technology

It has happened to him that he drops his cell phone and the entire screen breaks or stops working. Here we will show you the most resistant cell phones that the market offers in this 2022. The specialized portal ‘Techradar’ has tested several phones to find out which are the best in different conditions.



To do their analysis, they looked at their resistance to dust, water and hard falls. Some were even subjected to military standards to see if they withstand extreme situations. In addition, they evaluated its operating system, battery performance, among other specifications.

If you are thinking of buying a cell phone that will last you and be like new for many years, you could consider these teams.

Nokia XR20

The smartphone is designed to be slim and elegant in appearance. It has an IP68 certification, which means that it does not get dust and protects it against a complete inversion in water depending on the manufacturer’s specifications.

What stands out about this device is its XR20 package, which guarantees that the device will receive operating system and security updates for four years.. In addition to that the company includes free screen replacement for one year. It has a value of 2,400.00 Colombian pesos.

Ulefone Armor 9 FLIR

It is a robust smartphone and it is one of the best cell phones so far because it has several tools that make it a super team. Comes with an endoscope and a FLIR (thermal) camerawhich helps to do a wide range of tasks.

This cell phone is not expensive since it is $2,000,000 for all the functions it has and it is one of the most resistant so far.

Blackview BV9900

It is one of the most resistant smartphones against dust and water. It has a FLIR thermal camera and a series of ‘standard’ cameras, which allow you to take photos in good quality.

It has a MediaTek Helio G90 chipset, which allows it to be more fluid, and 8GB RAM, which helps the cell phone take on tasks with ease. This phone is valued at $1,600,000.

Doogee S97 Pro

It includes a laser rangefinder, which allows calculating volumes, surfaces and angles. It also has fingerprint reader buttons and on the back it has four camera sensors.

In addition, it offers solid performance, making it one of the most complete cell phones on the market for a value of $ 1,000,000.

Ulefone Armor 10

It is the first rugged phone to support the 5G network. Its features include good cameras, a solid operating system, fast charging, which make it a great choice.

It is an excellent device for playing video games, streaming videos along with multi-tasking. It has a value of $1,300,000.

Unihertz Atom XL

It is a fairly small cell phone with a 4-inch screen. However, its size does not seem to be an impediment, since it has several good features such as its 4,300 mAh battery, a 48 megapixel camera and 6 GB of RAM.

It also has an antenna that helps the user to have reception in remote places.. Its cost is $1,200,000.

Cat S62 Pro

It is one of the most resistant cell phones against water and dust. It has an Android 10 operating system, a full HD screen and 128 GB of storage. It also includes a FLIR sensor which is useful in construction. Its value is $2,000,000.

