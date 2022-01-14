India acquitted Catholic bishop accused of rape of a nun

First priest to be judged – Mulakkal is the first priest to be tried in India, in this case by the court of the southern state of Kerala which pronounced a one-line verdict stating that it did not find him guilty.

The complaint of 2018 – For her part, the nun said she repeatedly turned to the Church and decided, in the end, to turn to the police because her complaints had always been ignored. She filed a complaint in 2018, but the police only started investigations after a few months, after five other nuns organized almost daily protests outside the High Court.

Protests and divisions – The protest had divided the small Christian minority in India with a Hindu majority, which according to census data represents 2.3% of the population. Mulakkal was arrested in September 2018 and subsequently released on bail.