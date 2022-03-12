India says it accidentally fired a missile at Pakistan

Indian students remain stuck in Ukraine without water or heating 1:05

(Reuters) — India said on Friday it accidentally fired a missile at Pakistan this week due to a “technical malfunction” during routine maintenance, giving its version of events after Pakistan summoned India’s representative to protest.

Military experts have warned in the past about the risk of accidents or miscalculations by nuclear-armed neighbors, who have fought three wars and engaged in numerous minor armed clashes, usually over the disputed territory of Kashmir. .

Tensions have eased in recent months, and the incident, which may have been the first of its kind, immediately raised questions about security mechanisms.

“On March 9, 2022, in the course of routine maintenance, a technical malfunction led to the accidental firing of a missile,” the Indian Defense Ministry said in a three-paragraph statement.

“The missile is known to have landed in an area of ​​Pakistan. While the incident is deeply regrettable, it is also a relief that there was no loss of life due to the accident.”

The Ministry said the government had “taken a serious view and ordered a high-level Court of Inquiry”.

Pakistani officials said the missile was unarmed and crashed near the eastern city of Mian Channu, about 500 kilometers from the capital Islamabad.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry summoned India’s chargé d’affaires in Islamabad to lodge a protest over what it called an unprovoked violation of its airspace, saying the incident could have endangered passenger flights and civilian lives.

Pakistan warned India “to bear in mind the unpleasant consequences of such negligence and take effective measures to prevent the recurrence of such violations in the future.”

Ayesha Siddiqa, an expert on military affairs and South Asian affairs, tweeted that “India-Pak should be talking about risk mitigation.”

“Both states have remained confident in nuclear arms control, but what if those accidents happen again and with more serious consequences?”

‘mature management’

A senior Pakistani security official told Reuters on condition of anonymity that the incident had raised an alert and could have escalated to a “critical adverse situation”.

“The admission that it was a missile was very nonchalant,” he said. “What does this say about their security mechanisms and the technical prowess of very dangerous weapons? The international community needs to watch this very closely.”

The official said it was possibly a BrahMos missile, a nuclear-capable land-attack cruise missile jointly developed by Russia and India.

According to the US-based Arms Control Association, the missile’s range is between 300km and 500km, making it capable of reaching Islamabad from a launch pad in northern India.

The Pakistani official wondered if the incident meant that India had “missiles in positions ready to be launched and aimed at Pakistan, without any safeguards of a command and control system.”

A Pakistani military spokesman told a news conference on Thursday that a “high-speed flying object” from the northern Indian city of Sirsa had crashed in eastern Pakistan.

“The flight path of this object endangered many domestic and international passenger flights in both Indian and Pakistani airspace, as well as human lives and property on the ground,” it said.

A Pakistani air force official said the object, flying at 12,200 meters and three times the speed of sound, had flown 124 kilometers in Pakistani airspace.

Happymon Jacob, a professor of international studies at New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University, said both sides had handled the situation well.

“It gives me great hope that the 2 nuclear weapon states dealt with the missile incident in a mature way,” he wrote on Twitter. “New Delhi should offer to pay compensation for the Pak house that was destroyed.”