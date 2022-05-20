Entertainment

Indigo stars in Camilo’s new video: “Pegao” already has 1.5 million views

Photo of James James8 mins ago
Colombian singer-songwriter Camilo released this Thursday the video for his song “Pegao”, the first single from his next album “De Inside Pa’ Outside”, which stars his daughter Índigo who was born last March.

Since then, the couple has been totally involved in raising the little girl and they are so close that Camilo did not want to separate from her, not even to film the video clip of his most recent song.

