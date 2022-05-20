Indigo stars in Camilo’s new video: “Pegao” already has 1.5 million views

Colombian singer-songwriter Camilo released this Thursday the video for his song “Pegao”, the first single from his next album “De Inside Pa’ Outside”, which stars his daughter Índigo who was born last March.

Since then, the couple has been totally involved in raising the little girl and they are so close that Camilo did not want to separate from her, not even to film the video clip of his most recent song.

It is a song that you will not be able to get out of your head and that will surely become one of the themes of the summer, which was composed and produced by Camilo and Édgar Barrera, with the collaboration of Andrés Castro in the composition and Nicolás Ramírez in the production.

Although, surely what his fans will like the most is that in the video Camilo appears on more than one occasion holding Indigo in his arms.

“Record the video, where? Not leaving the house. I want to be close to Indigo all day. If they want a video, I’ll record it at home. We can do something different,” he says before beginning to sing.

In the video clip, we see the artist appearing in different places in his house: from the kitchen to the garden. In addition, they put a camera in her little girl’s stroller, which also appears while her father walks her through the corridors of her home.

A few days ago, Camilo announced that his next record production would go on sale in September. He did it through a video that he published on social networks where he shares several images of what he has lived in recent months next to little Indigo.

The song will also be part of the live repertoire of his international tour “De Adentro Pa’ Afuera Tour” which will begin on May 26 with three concerts in Mexico: May 26 at the Monterrey Arena, May 29 at the Telmex Auditorium in Guadalajara and on June 2 at the Mexico City Arena; later, it will continue its tour of Europe, the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada and Colombia.

